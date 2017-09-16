Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Nicki Minaj Storms New York Fashion (Week in Review)

.
Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Storms New York Fashion was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Over the weekend, fashion mavens enjoyed a wide array of New York Fashion Week presentations, but Philipp Plein's star-studded show at the Hammerstein Ballroom was a cut above the rest--thanks to Nicki Minaj, Rae Sremmurd, Yo Gotti, 21 Savage and Teyana Taylor. The cast of hip-hop characters took the stage during Plein's show and after party, and Nicki got top billing.

During the celebration, Nicki performed "Rake It Up" with Gotti for the first time ever, and duetted with 21 Savage on their collaboration "No Flag." When Rae Sremmurd arrived onstage, Nicki performed her verse from a remix of "Black Beatles" live.

The Nicki Minaj set came just after Teyana Taylor (famed for her appearance in Kanye West's "Fade" video) closed Plein's catwalk presentation with a slinky dance routine. Burlesque star Dita Von Teese and Victoria's Secret model Adriana Lima also made appearances during the show, reports Fader.

The Daily Beast caught up with Nicki Minaj after the show and the rapper hailed Plein's commitment to diversity on the runway: 'A lot of designers get really big and you don't see people who look anything like me in the front row most of the time," she said.

Check out all the images and videos from the high energy show, which contain explicit language, - here.

