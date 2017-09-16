Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Original KISS Members Reuniting For Hurricane Benefit (Week in Review)

.
KISS

Original KISS Members Reuniting For Hurricane Benefit was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Original KISS members Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley will reunite for the first time in 16 years when the guitarist joins his former bandmate for a performance at The Children Matter Benefit Concert at CHS Field Stadium in St. Paul, MN on September 20 in support of victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The Children Matter is a collaborative initiative created by Simmons and the nonprofit Matter on the simple belief that the lives of children matter. Regardless of race, income, gender, religion, or location every child deserves the same access to a full and healthy life.

Right now, there are over 10,000 children and families in Houston, TX still living in shelters, displaced from their homes and in need of food and basic daily necessities immediately.

In partnership with their on-ground Houston partners, Matter is sending and distributing Matterbox Meals Kits, sanitation supplies, contamination prevention supplies, and more.

Alongside the Gene Simmons Band and Frehley, The Children Matter Benefit Concert will also see performances by Don Felder, Cheap Trick, The Jayhawks, and Flipp. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

KISS Music, DVDs, Books and more

KISS T-shirts and Posters

More KISS News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Original KISS Members Reuniting For Hurricane Benefit

Gene Simmons Reacts To Cow That Looks Like Him

Ozzy, Megadeth, KISS, Stone Sour Lead Festival Lineup

Ace Frehley Addresses KISS Reunion Speculation

Ace Frehley Details New Collaboration With Gene Simmons

KISS Stars Ace Frehley And Gene Simmons Collaborate On New Songs

KISS Star Peter Criss Retires From Touring After Final U.S. Show

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Reflects On Unmasked Days

KISS Farewell Event May Be Free Says Gene Simmons

KISS Cancel Manchester Arena Show Following Terror Attack


More Stories for KISS

KISS Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Van Halen Rocks Eruption For 40th Anniversary Video- Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off- Stone Temple Pilots Star Remembers Chester Bennington- more

Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary- Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56- Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'- Dave Grohl- more

Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim- Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video- Eric Clapton Ponders If The Guitar is 'Over' In Music- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star- Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion'- Cause Of Crash that Killed Troy Gentry Revealed- more

Selena Gomez Revealed She Received Kidney Transplant- Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision- Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain- more

Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement- Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Benefit- Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary

Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56

Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'

Dave Grohl Reunites With Paramedic That Held Leg After Onstage Break

Singled Out: Dirty Thrills' Law Man

Thin Lizzy Star To Play Special Live And Dangerous Show

New Ronnie Montrose Song 'Heavy Traffic' Streaming

Yes Legends In The Studio For Close To The Edge Anniversary

Imagine Dragons Release 360 Degree 'Whatever It Takes' Video

The Sex Pistols Announce The Bollocks Diaries

The Bloody Beetroots Streams New Song Featuring Perry Farrell

Weezer Release New Song 'Beach Boys' And Reveal Album Details

Fall Out Boy Release 'The Last Of The Real Ones' Video, Announce Tour

Chester Bennington's Son Shares Second Suicide Prevention Video

Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim

Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Revealed She Received Kidney Transplant

Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision

Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain

Grand Jury Charges Six for Stealing from Dolly Parton's Charity

Suge Knight's Fiancee and Business Manager Indicted

Troy Gentry's Final Grand Ole Opry Performance Goes Online

Fergie and Josh Duhamel Announce Separation

Nick Jonas Streams New Single 'Find You'

Sam Smith Says Breakup Nearly Derailed New Album

Fifth Harmony's 'Hearts Are Hurting' for Spokane Following School Shooting

Cardi B Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Reveals Gender Of Twins

Chase Bryant Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Kourtney Keller

Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement

Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Relief Benefit

Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.