It's the second animated clip from the project by directors Lucy Dawkins and Tom Readdy at Yes Please Productions, following the recent release of a similar video for "2000 Light Years From Home."

Fetauring string arrangements by future Led Zeppelin member John Paul Jones, "She's A Rainbow" was the band's first US Top 25 hit, while the album reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to Gold status Stateside for sales of 500,000 copies.

Originally released in December of 1967, "Their Satanic Majesties Request" is the first self-produced album in The Rolling Stones' catalog. The 50th anniversary reissue will be available as a special Deluxe Edition box set containing double vinyl/double hybrid Super Audio CD (compatible with all CD players) that delivers both the stereo and mono versions of the project newly-remastered by Bob Ludwig.

"Their Satanic Majesties Request" was originally mixed in both stereo and mono, as was standard practice in 1967. The limited edition 50th anniversary edition will include the entire album on 180 gram vinyl in stereo, another 180 gram vinyl record in mono, and two hybrid Super Audio CDs (one in stereo and one in mono). Each of these discs includes the entire musical content in both Super Audio CD (SACD) as well as standard CD, providing for complete backward and forward hardware compatibility; the discs will play on any SACD compatible or standard CD player.

Later this month, The Rolling Stones will also release a book and DVD of "The Rolling Stones On Air In The Sixties" on September 26 and "Sticky Fingers: Live At The Fonda Theatre 2015" in multiple formats on September 29.