Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Steve Aoki Tributes Chester Bennington With Linkin Park Mashup (Week in Review)

.
Linkin Park

Steve Aoki Tributes Chester Bennington With Linkin Park Mashup was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) As far back as 2009, EDM pioneer Steve Aoki has called Chester Bennington his "favorite f—ing singer" from one of his "favorite bands of all time."

The DJ collaborated with Linkin Park multiple times and championed their sound for a new audience. After the world learned that Bennington had committed suicide in July, Aoki spoke to Rolling Stone the following week about the singer's legacy.

"It was a tragedy what just happened," Aoki said. "I still can't believe it. Even though it's been some time, you think, like, oh, no, no, no. I can't believe we're already talking about him in the past tense. I'm like, holy sh*t, he's f—ing gone."

Now Aoki has released "Darker Than Night That Never Bleeds," a mash-up borrowing from "Darker Than Blood" and "The Light That Never Comes," two singles Linkin Park cut with Aoki. Revenue from the mash-up benefits Music for Relief, the charitable foundation formed by Linkin Park.

The new track reflects Aoki's profound appreciation for Bennington's voice and Linkin Park's musical oeuvre. "You remember the times you worked together, all the different moments," he said last month. "There's so many different layers: It's not just like friendship, it's about the kind of person that he was, what his lyrics mean to the world, how powerful his voice is, and the history of what it's meant to me, even before I even met Chester." Listen to "Darker Than Night That Never Bleeds" - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Linkin Park Music, DVDs, Books and more

Linkin Park T-shirts and Posters

More Linkin Park News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chester Bennington's Son Shares Second Suicide Prevention Video

Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video

Steve Aoki Tributes Chester Bennington With Linkin Park Mashup

Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Photo Taken Days Before Suicide

Jared Leto Tributes Chester Bennington At VMAs

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral

Linkin Park Reveal Chester Bennington Fan Tribute Event Plans

Jay-Z Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington

Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Son Jaime's Music

James Corden Addresses the Linkin Park 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment


More Stories for Linkin Park

Linkin Park Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Van Halen Rocks Eruption For 40th Anniversary Video- Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off- Stone Temple Pilots Star Remembers Chester Bennington- more

Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary- Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56- Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'- Dave Grohl- more

Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim- Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video- Eric Clapton Ponders If The Guitar is 'Over' In Music- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star- Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion'- Cause Of Crash that Killed Troy Gentry Revealed- more

Selena Gomez Revealed She Received Kidney Transplant- Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision- Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain- more

Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement- Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Benefit- Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary

Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56

Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'

Dave Grohl Reunites With Paramedic That Held Leg After Onstage Break

Singled Out: Dirty Thrills' Law Man

Thin Lizzy Star To Play Special Live And Dangerous Show

New Ronnie Montrose Song 'Heavy Traffic' Streaming

Yes Legends In The Studio For Close To The Edge Anniversary

Imagine Dragons Release 360 Degree 'Whatever It Takes' Video

The Sex Pistols Announce The Bollocks Diaries

The Bloody Beetroots Streams New Song Featuring Perry Farrell

Weezer Release New Song 'Beach Boys' And Reveal Album Details

Fall Out Boy Release 'The Last Of The Real Ones' Video, Announce Tour

Chester Bennington's Son Shares Second Suicide Prevention Video

Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim

Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Revealed She Received Kidney Transplant

Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision

Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain

Grand Jury Charges Six for Stealing from Dolly Parton's Charity

Suge Knight's Fiancee and Business Manager Indicted

Troy Gentry's Final Grand Ole Opry Performance Goes Online

Fergie and Josh Duhamel Announce Separation

Nick Jonas Streams New Single 'Find You'

Sam Smith Says Breakup Nearly Derailed New Album

Fifth Harmony's 'Hearts Are Hurting' for Spokane Following School Shooting

Cardi B Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Reveals Gender Of Twins

Chase Bryant Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Kourtney Keller

Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement

Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Relief Benefit

Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.