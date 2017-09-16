Bruno Mars Getting His First Prime-Time TV Special (Week in Review)

Mars will open the show with an electrifying performance atop the marquee of the legendary Apollo Theater in New York City. The special will feature a never-before-seen stage performance along with performances from Mars and his band the Hooligans out in the streets of Harlem.

"For me, Bruno Mars is the greatest performer in the world," said Ben Winston, who, alongside Mars, serves as executive producer. "To be producing his first television special is a true honor. This will be a special show and a special night." Read more - here.