Katy Perry Previews Witness Tour with Behind the Scenes Videos (Week in Review)



Katy Perry Previews Witness Tour with Behind the Scenes Videos was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Katy Perry has become the personification of "Go big or go home." Given the teaser videos the pop star posted on social media, her upcoming Witness Tour looks to be her biggest and most epic jaunt ever. Spread across three Instagram posts, the tour preview promises amazing production values, with a giant all-seeing eye overlooking a stage packed with dancers, musicians and at one point, oversized basketballs (probably for a performance of "Swish Swish").

One of the clips includes shots of an acrobatic dancer displaying Cirque du Soleil-like abilities. Katy Perry's "Witness" tour launches in Montreal later this month on Sept. 19. Check out the posts - here.

Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission. Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.