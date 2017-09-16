|
Music Stars Support Hurricane Relief on 'Hand in Hand' Telethon (Week in Review)
.
Music Stars Support Hurricane Relief on 'Hand in Hand' Telethon was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) On Tuesday, scores of high-profile entertainers joined forces for the telethon Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief. The multi-network broadcast included music stars like Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Drake, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled and more. Proceeds will go to the Rebuild Texas Fund, ASPCA, Best Friends, Direct Relief, Feeding Florida, Feeding Texas, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and United Way. The telecast was conceived as a response to Hurricane Harvey's destruction, though funds will also assist survivors of Hurricane Irma when the need is evaluated. In his opening remarks, Leonardo DiCaprio promised to "lift the survivors out of the darkness" with inspirational entertainment and financial assistance. The show kicked off with a rousing performance of "Lean on Me" by Stevie Wonder, backed by a gospel choir. In his introduction, Wonder gave a powerful speech with a social and environmental message. As cameras panned throughout the studio, celebrities like Cher and Robert DeNiro could be seen working the telethon phones. "When love goes into action it preferences no color of skin, no ethnicity, no sexual preference or political persuasion--it just loves…Anyone who believes there's no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent," the sight-impaired living legend said. The second performance of the night came from Usher and Blake Shelton, who performed "Stand by Me" in perfect harmony. Afterwards, Beyonce appeared via video message to issue a call to action. "National disasters don't discriminate," said the Houston native. "They don't see if you're an immigrant, black or white, Jewish or Muslim…Seeing everyone of different social, racial and religious backgrounds…restored my faith in humanity." Read more - here.
Proceeds will go to the Rebuild Texas Fund, ASPCA, Best Friends, Direct Relief, Feeding Florida, Feeding Texas, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and United Way.
The telecast was conceived as a response to Hurricane Harvey's destruction, though funds will also assist survivors of Hurricane Irma when the need is evaluated. In his opening remarks, Leonardo DiCaprio promised to "lift the survivors out of the darkness" with inspirational entertainment and financial assistance.
The show kicked off with a rousing performance of "Lean on Me" by Stevie Wonder, backed by a gospel choir. In his introduction, Wonder gave a powerful speech with a social and environmental message. As cameras panned throughout the studio, celebrities like Cher and Robert DeNiro could be seen working the telethon phones.
"When love goes into action it preferences no color of skin, no ethnicity, no sexual preference or political persuasion--it just loves…Anyone who believes there's no such thing as global warming must be blind or unintelligent," the sight-impaired living legend said.
The second performance of the night came from Usher and Blake Shelton, who performed "Stand by Me" in perfect harmony. Afterwards, Beyonce appeared via video message to issue a call to action.
"National disasters don't discriminate," said the Houston native. "They don't see if you're an immigrant, black or white, Jewish or Muslim…Seeing everyone of different social, racial and religious backgrounds…restored my faith in humanity." Read more - here.
• Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56
• Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'
• Dave Grohl Reunites With Paramedic That Held Leg After Onstage Break
• Singled Out: Dirty Thrills' Law Man
• Thin Lizzy Star To Play Special Live And Dangerous Show
• New Ronnie Montrose Song 'Heavy Traffic' Streaming
• Yes Legends In The Studio For Close To The Edge Anniversary
• Imagine Dragons Release 360 Degree 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Sex Pistols Announce The Bollocks Diaries
• The Bloody Beetroots Streams New Song Featuring Perry Farrell
• Weezer Release New Song 'Beach Boys' And Reveal Album Details
• Fall Out Boy Release 'The Last Of The Real Ones' Video, Announce Tour
• Chester Bennington's Son Shares Second Suicide Prevention Video
• Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim
• Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video
• Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision
• Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain
• Grand Jury Charges Six for Stealing from Dolly Parton's Charity
• Suge Knight's Fiancee and Business Manager Indicted
• Troy Gentry's Final Grand Ole Opry Performance Goes Online
• Fergie and Josh Duhamel Announce Separation
• Nick Jonas Streams New Single 'Find You'
• Sam Smith Says Breakup Nearly Derailed New Album
• Fifth Harmony's 'Hearts Are Hurting' for Spokane Following School Shooting
• Cardi B Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees
• Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Reveals Gender Of Twins
• Chase Bryant Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Kourtney Keller
• Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement
• Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Relief Benefit
• Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.