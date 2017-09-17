Paul McCartney Kicks Off U.S. One on One Tour (Week in Review)

McCartney also has two-night engagements lined up at Madison Square Garden in New York City; Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York; Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York; and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The tour also includes a Sept. 23 gig in Syracuse, New York. View his roster below.

After he wraps up the U.S. dates, McCartney will perform a string of shows in Mexico, Colombia and Brazil in October and then hit Australia and New Zealand in December.

In other news, McCartney has stated he will appear on Foo Fighters' Concrete and Gold and Ringo Star's Give More Love, both of which will arrive Friday (Sept. 15). - here.