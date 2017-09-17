|
Pearl Jam, Soundgarden's Matt Cameron Talks Solo Album 'Cavedweller' (Week in Review)
.
Pearl Jam, Soundgarden's Matt Cameron Talks Solo Album 'Cavedweller' was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Between his output as part of Pearl Jam and Soundgarden, drummer Matt Cameron has made some of his generation's most defining rock music--and now he's striking out on his own. The musician has announced a solo LP titled Cavedweller, and it comes out next Friday. The first single from the album is the recently-released "Time Can't Wait." Cameron said transitioning from drummer to de facto frontman of his solo material was daunting, especially when it came to singing. After all, he has supported charismatic lead vocalists like Eddie Vedder and the late Chris Cornell through his tenure in Pearl Jam and Soundgarden. "The vocal aspect was the toughest part for me," he told Rolling Stone. "I'm pretty limited in terms of what I can do, but it's better for me to do it all as opposed to bringing in a real singer and doing it that way even though my vocal prowess is very limited in comparison to Chris and Eddie." Cameron was touring with Soundgarden when Chris Cornell tragically died by suicide in May. The drummer says Cornell got to hear parts of the record before he passed away. "I played some of it for him last March," he said. "He really liked it. He was always very supportive of me writing music for the band and kind of going for it." "Time Can't Wait" leans on psychedelic influences and evokes the sound of Blue Oyster Cult and other '70s icons of the genre. In the studio, Cameron recruited drummer Mark Guiliana and bassist Tim Lefebvre, who contributed rhythm to David Bowie's final album Blackstar. "Mark's performance on the title track was kind of mind-blowing," he said. "That was kind of what I was hearing for a drum performance, so I just reached out through Instagram or Facebook and he got right back to me. Once he was on board I had a little more confidence to complete the project." Listen to "Time Can't Wait" - here.
Cameron said transitioning from drummer to de facto frontman of his solo material was daunting, especially when it came to singing. After all, he has supported charismatic lead vocalists like Eddie Vedder and the late Chris Cornell through his tenure in Pearl Jam and Soundgarden.
"The vocal aspect was the toughest part for me," he told Rolling Stone. "I'm pretty limited in terms of what I can do, but it's better for me to do it all as opposed to bringing in a real singer and doing it that way even though my vocal prowess is very limited in comparison to Chris and Eddie."
Cameron was touring with Soundgarden when Chris Cornell tragically died by suicide in May. The drummer says Cornell got to hear parts of the record before he passed away.
"I played some of it for him last March," he said. "He really liked it. He was always very supportive of me writing music for the band and kind of going for it."
"Time Can't Wait" leans on psychedelic influences and evokes the sound of Blue Oyster Cult and other '70s icons of the genre. In the studio, Cameron recruited drummer Mark Guiliana and bassist Tim Lefebvre, who contributed rhythm to David Bowie's final album Blackstar.
"Mark's performance on the title track was kind of mind-blowing," he said. "That was kind of what I was hearing for a drum performance, so I just reached out through Instagram or Facebook and he got right back to me. Once he was on board I had a little more confidence to complete the project." Listen to "Time Can't Wait" - here.
• Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56
• Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'
• Dave Grohl Reunites With Paramedic That Held Leg After Onstage Break
• Singled Out: Dirty Thrills' Law Man
• Thin Lizzy Star To Play Special Live And Dangerous Show
• New Ronnie Montrose Song 'Heavy Traffic' Streaming
• Yes Legends In The Studio For Close To The Edge Anniversary
• Imagine Dragons Release 360 Degree 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Sex Pistols Announce The Bollocks Diaries
• The Bloody Beetroots Streams New Song Featuring Perry Farrell
• Weezer Release New Song 'Beach Boys' And Reveal Album Details
• Fall Out Boy Release 'The Last Of The Real Ones' Video, Announce Tour
• Chester Bennington's Son Shares Second Suicide Prevention Video
• Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim
• Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video
• Swae Lee Denies Fan's Bottle-Throwing Claim, Plans Countersuit
• Lorde Taps Khalid, SZA, Post Malone For 'Homemade Dynamite' Remix
• Meek Mill Featuring 'Contagious' Featuring Migos
• The Stars Came Out For Rihanna's Third Annual Diamond Ball
• Tim McGraw Explains How Working Out Changed His Life
• Midland Explain Their Unlikely Bruno Mars Connection
• Sam Smith Talks Weight Loss And Upcoming Tour
• Jake Owen Pays Tribute to Troy Gentry and Don Williams
• Kid Rock Adds Political Rant To Michigan Show
• Drake Has a Giant Poster of Beyonce In His Studio
• Blake Shelton's New Song 'I'll Name the Dogs' Sounds Like a Proposal
• Brett Eldredge Crashes Thomas Rhett's Album Release Party
• Jason Aldean's Unborn Son Already Looks Like a Country Rebel
• How Fergie's Son Axl Ended Up Singing on New Album 'Double Dutchess'
• Kristen Bell Sings 'Frozen' Songs at Hurricane Irma Shelter
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.