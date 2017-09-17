Radiohead Releases New 'Lift' Video (Week in Review)

Finally released as part of the 20th-anniversary OKNOTOK reissue, the band left the song off of the original OK Computer because according to member Ed O'Brien, it was just too good.

"It was a really interesting song. The audience'suddenly you'd see them get up and start grooving. It had this infectiousness," O'Brien told BBC Radio 6 earlier this year (via SPIN). "It was a big anthemic song. If that song had been on that album, it would've taken us to a different place, and probably we'd have sold a lot more records, if we'd done it right. And everyone was saying this, and we kind of subconsciously killed it."

