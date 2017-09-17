Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Video Leaked (Week in Review)

In the footage, the actors portraying Queen run onstage in a recreation of the band's legendary performance at Live Aid in 1985. There are also shots of Malek sitting at the piano and miming "Bohemian Rhapsody," which is also the title of the film.

The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas Day in 2018. The clip was provided via the following tweet "the look on Brian May's face watching Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury just made me feel emotional https://t.co/mctxyKYf3t— Jett Rink (@jessiekaiser) September 12, 2017 " Check out the video - here.