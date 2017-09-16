Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Shania Twain Sends Birthday Message to Kelsea Ballerini (Week in Review)

.
Kelsea Ballerini

Shania Twain Sends Birthday Message to Kelsea Ballerini was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Kelsea Ballerini turned 24 on Tuesday day (Sept. 12), and country music superstar Shania Twain has marked the occasion with a special social media message.

Earlier this year, Twain launched her current comeback with a triumphant performance at Stagecoach 2017, featuring Ballerini during a rendition of 1995 hit, "Any Man of Mine."

Twain shared a clip of the duet with a message of happy birthday to Ballerini, adding that she's "Just the sweetest." See the post - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Kelsea Ballerini Music, DVDs, Books and more

Kelsea Ballerini T-shirts and Posters

More Kelsea Ballerini News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Shania Twain Sends Birthday Message to Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini Shares 'Unapologetically' Title Track

Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini Performing At ACM Honors

Kelsea Ballerini's Goofy Charades Striptease

Kelsea Ballerini Announces New Album 'Unapologetically'

Kelsea Ballerini Releases 'Legends' Music Video

Dolly Parton, Erich Church, Kelsea Ballerini Set For ACM Honors

Kelsea Ballerini Tells Fans That Surprise Is Coming

Kelsea Ballerini's 'Yeah Boy' Was Inspired by Flavor Flav

Shania Twain Joined By Kelsea Ballerini, Nick Jonas At Stagecoach


More Stories for Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Van Halen Rocks Eruption For 40th Anniversary Video- Video Of Rolling Stones Playing Rarities At Tour Kick Off- Stone Temple Pilots Star Remembers Chester Bennington- more

Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary- Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56- Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'- Dave Grohl- more

Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim- Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video- Eric Clapton Ponders If The Guitar is 'Over' In Music- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star- Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion'- Cause Of Crash that Killed Troy Gentry Revealed- more

Selena Gomez Revealed She Received Kidney Transplant- Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision- Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain- more

Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement- Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Benefit- Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary

Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56

Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'

Dave Grohl Reunites With Paramedic That Held Leg After Onstage Break

Singled Out: Dirty Thrills' Law Man

Thin Lizzy Star To Play Special Live And Dangerous Show

New Ronnie Montrose Song 'Heavy Traffic' Streaming

Yes Legends In The Studio For Close To The Edge Anniversary

Imagine Dragons Release 360 Degree 'Whatever It Takes' Video

The Sex Pistols Announce The Bollocks Diaries

The Bloody Beetroots Streams New Song Featuring Perry Farrell

Weezer Release New Song 'Beach Boys' And Reveal Album Details

Fall Out Boy Release 'The Last Of The Real Ones' Video, Announce Tour

Chester Bennington's Son Shares Second Suicide Prevention Video

Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim

Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Selena Gomez Revealed She Received Kidney Transplant

Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision

Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain

Grand Jury Charges Six for Stealing from Dolly Parton's Charity

Suge Knight's Fiancee and Business Manager Indicted

Troy Gentry's Final Grand Ole Opry Performance Goes Online

Fergie and Josh Duhamel Announce Separation

Nick Jonas Streams New Single 'Find You'

Sam Smith Says Breakup Nearly Derailed New Album

Fifth Harmony's 'Hearts Are Hurting' for Spokane Following School Shooting

Cardi B Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead BET Hip-Hop Awards Nominees

Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Reveals Gender Of Twins

Chase Bryant Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Kourtney Keller

Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement

Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Relief Benefit

Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.