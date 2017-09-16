Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Wiz Khalifa Releases 'Rain' Featuring PartyNextDoor (Week in Review)

.
Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa Releases 'Rain' Featuring PartyNextDoor was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Wiz Khalifa and PartyNextDoor are both due to release albums before 2017 ends: Wiz is working on his anticipated Rolling Papers 2 while PartyNextDoor prepares to release Club Atlantis.

The duo teamed up for the track "Rain," which has made its way onto the internet. It's not clear whether "Rain" will appear on either MC's album -- but diehard fans will recognize it from a 2015 SXSW appearance.

Footage of Wiz debuting the song two and a half years ago is on YouTube -- the comments section shows that fans checked back month after month, year after year waiting for a formal release. Now a studio version is available for fans to enjoy.

Neither rapper's 2017 album has a release date but the stream of new (and old) material has been steady. Listen to "Rain," which contains explicit lyrics, - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

