Bryson Tiller Premieres 'Run Me Dry' Video (Week in Review)
Bryson Tiller Premieres 'Run Me Dry' Video was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Bryson Tiller has released a brand new music video for the dancehall-tinged track, "Run Me Dry," which is the latest single from his recently released sophomore album. The new promotional music video clip veers between Tiller lamenting a gold-digging girlfriend and images of female bikers pulling stunts behind him. "Run Me Dry" is taken from Tiller's second full-length album, True to Self, which dropped earlier this year. Check out Bryon's latest, which contains explicit language, - here.
