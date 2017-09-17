Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Fifth Harmony Play 'Flinch' With James Corden (Week in Review)

Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony Play 'Flinch' With James Corden was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) On Tuesday night (Sept. 12), Fifth Harmony appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and played a round of "Flinch," a delightful game of mind-numbing simplicity. Corden wheeled out a tennis ball shooter (with his face on it) and aimed it at a fiberglass partition.

"My face will be spitting various forms of fruit and produce," Corden explained. "Your job is to stand behind that glass and not flinch when I spit at you."

The ladies were challenged to keep a martini glass upright throughout Corden's provocations. One at a time, Dinah, Normani and Lauren did pretty well--but Ally got really startled by the projectile. Dinah, who is not 21, forwent a martini to hold a glass of milk with a cookie.

During their appearance, the foursome also performed "He Like That" from their new self-titled album. Watch Fifth Harmony play "Flinch" and check Out their performance of "He Like That" here: Read more - here.

