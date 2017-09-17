|
Katy Perry Says Witness Tour Will Be 'Sexy, Intelligent and Fun' (Week in Review)
"Witness: The Tour is The California Dreams Tour and the Prismatic World Tour matured, but we still dip in and out of moments of playfulness and light-heartedness," Perry told Billboard. "I generally never take myself too seriously, but there are definitely some modern mature moments to this tour."
While discussing the songs from the Witness album and how they'll be represented onstage, Perry revealed that "Swish Swish" performances will be "an interactive game with the audience, which will be really fun." She also said that she'll be wearing "huge, angelic wings" during the song 'Power."
"Making eye contact, touching hands, and singing the songs with the audience is one of the most rewarding experiences for me," she said. "I get to travel the world and see the different tastes and songs that people respond to, and really get out of the bubble that the studio can sometimes be. I love really getting out and meeting the people, whether it's at a show or when I visit local Boys & Girls Clubs as part of my ticket giveaway initiative. It's all about the connection and getting to know the listener better and being a witness for them."
Ultimately, the pop star said that the Witness tour is all about evolution. "When I started out, a lot of my fans were 13 and now they're in their early 20s, so almost 10 years later, it's time for me to have an evolution," she revealed. "It's mature, but it's still fun. It's sexy and intelligent and fun at the same time. It's not just one thing, and you never know what you're going to get when you come to a show." Read more including the dates - here.
