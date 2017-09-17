While the rocker did not reveal any new clues about his possible Senate race, he made a campaign-style speech similar to the one he dropped in Grand Rapids last week.

Rock touched on issues like welfare, health insurance, LGBTQ rights, race relations, deadbeat fathers and more. He also condemned white supremacist groups and anyone else who considers him racist.

"I do believe it to be self-evident we are all created equal," Rock declared to his hometown crowd, reported Billboard. "I said it once, I'll scream it again. I love black people and I love white people too, but neither as much as I love red, white and blue." Read more - here.