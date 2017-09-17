Miranda Lambert Celebrates Anniversary With Anderson East (Week in Review)

In the heartfelt post, Lambert referenced September 12, the day she and East got together. "'Oh how I remember well, sunset on September 12th'' #PushingTime #2yearstoday #bamaboy @andersoneast," she wrote.

In the photo, Lambert gives East a smooch next to a canal in some romantic destination. In addition to celebrating her anniversary yesterday, Miranda appeared at the Hand in Hand telethon to benefit victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. She performed "Texas" with George Strait, Lyle Lovett and other country stars to close the event. See Miranda's anniversary post - here.