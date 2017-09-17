|
Singled Out: SOiL's Gimme Some Lovin (Week in Review)
.
Singled Out: SOiL's Gimme Some Lovin was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: SOiL are releasing their "SCREAM: The Essentials" on Friday (Sept 15th) and to celebrate Tim King to tell us about the new single "Gimme Some Lovin". Here is the story: It was about 3:00am and I couldn't sleep so I turned on the tv and the movie "The Blues Brothers" had just started. So of course I had to stay up till 5:30am and watch it. Once the "Bob's country bunker" scene came on and they start to play "Gimme Some Lovin" and had all the bottles thrown at them, I was like "This would be a bad ass song for SOiL to cover". So I ran it by the rest of the guys and Ryan was on board, but Adam was pretty reluctant. So I said "What will it hurt to at least try it?". So we did and it fell together really quickly. Since the movie song had horns, female backing vocals, and keyboards we needed to figure out a way to pay homage but do it in our own way. So we replicated the horn section with guitar synth tracks. Put a more "metal" sounding keyboard track in the song, and brought in 2 female singers (fellow Pavement artists Lindy from Gabriel and the apocalypse, and Cristina from Oblivious Signal). They definitely brought the song to life and added a whole new dimension to the tune and the band. The track just tied in perfectly with the fact that we were celebrating 20 years of SOiL, putting out a greatest hits album (SCREAM: The Essentials), the band is from Chicago and The Blues Brothers was filmed in and based around Chicago, and the police car in the movie was an old Mt Prospect police car and for 10 years we rehearsed in Mt Prospect. It was just too great of a tie in not to use. So that's how the song was decided upon and how it became the first track on the new release and new single. We were on a "Mission from God" Check out the song and also see the band's upcoming dates with Saving Able - right here!
It was about 3:00am and I couldn't sleep so I turned on the tv and the movie "The Blues Brothers" had just started. So of course I had to stay up till 5:30am and watch it. Once the "Bob's country bunker" scene came on and they start to play "Gimme Some Lovin" and had all the bottles thrown at them, I was like "This would be a bad ass song for SOiL to cover".
So I ran it by the rest of the guys and Ryan was on board, but Adam was pretty reluctant. So I said "What will it hurt to at least try it?". So we did and it fell together really quickly. Since the movie song had horns, female backing vocals, and keyboards we needed to figure out a way to pay homage but do it in our own way. So we replicated the horn section with guitar synth tracks. Put a more "metal" sounding keyboard track in the song, and brought in 2 female singers (fellow Pavement artists Lindy from Gabriel and the apocalypse, and Cristina from Oblivious Signal). They definitely brought the song to life and added a whole new dimension to the tune and the band.
The track just tied in perfectly with the fact that we were celebrating 20 years of SOiL, putting out a greatest hits album (SCREAM: The Essentials), the band is from Chicago and The Blues Brothers was filmed in and based around Chicago, and the police car in the movie was an old Mt Prospect police car and for 10 years we rehearsed in Mt Prospect. It was just too great of a tie in not to use.
So that's how the song was decided upon and how it became the first track on the new release and new single.
We were on a "Mission from God"
Check out the song and also see the band's upcoming dates with Saving Able - right here!
• Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56
• Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'
• Dave Grohl Reunites With Paramedic That Held Leg After Onstage Break
• Singled Out: Dirty Thrills' Law Man
• Thin Lizzy Star To Play Special Live And Dangerous Show
• New Ronnie Montrose Song 'Heavy Traffic' Streaming
• Yes Legends In The Studio For Close To The Edge Anniversary
• Imagine Dragons Release 360 Degree 'Whatever It Takes' Video
• The Sex Pistols Announce The Bollocks Diaries
• The Bloody Beetroots Streams New Song Featuring Perry Farrell
• Weezer Release New Song 'Beach Boys' And Reveal Album Details
• Fall Out Boy Release 'The Last Of The Real Ones' Video, Announce Tour
• Chester Bennington's Son Shares Second Suicide Prevention Video
• Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim
• Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video
• Swae Lee Denies Fan's Bottle-Throwing Claim, Plans Countersuit
• Lorde Taps Khalid, SZA, Post Malone For 'Homemade Dynamite' Remix
• Meek Mill Featuring 'Contagious' Featuring Migos
• The Stars Came Out For Rihanna's Third Annual Diamond Ball
• Tim McGraw Explains How Working Out Changed His Life
• Midland Explain Their Unlikely Bruno Mars Connection
• Sam Smith Talks Weight Loss And Upcoming Tour
• Jake Owen Pays Tribute to Troy Gentry and Don Williams
• Kid Rock Adds Political Rant To Michigan Show
• Drake Has a Giant Poster of Beyonce In His Studio
• Blake Shelton's New Song 'I'll Name the Dogs' Sounds Like a Proposal
• Brett Eldredge Crashes Thomas Rhett's Album Release Party
• Jason Aldean's Unborn Son Already Looks Like a Country Rebel
• How Fergie's Son Axl Ended Up Singing on New Album 'Double Dutchess'
• Kristen Bell Sings 'Frozen' Songs at Hurricane Irma Shelter
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
• The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires
• Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.