Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: SOiL's Gimme Some Lovin (Week in Review)

.
SOiL

Singled Out: SOiL's Gimme Some Lovin was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: SOiL are releasing their "SCREAM: The Essentials" on Friday (Sept 15th) and to celebrate Tim King to tell us about the new single "Gimme Some Lovin". Here is the story:

It was about 3:00am and I couldn't sleep so I turned on the tv and the movie "The Blues Brothers" had just started. So of course I had to stay up till 5:30am and watch it. Once the "Bob's country bunker" scene came on and they start to play "Gimme Some Lovin" and had all the bottles thrown at them, I was like "This would be a bad ass song for SOiL to cover".

So I ran it by the rest of the guys and Ryan was on board, but Adam was pretty reluctant. So I said "What will it hurt to at least try it?". So we did and it fell together really quickly. Since the movie song had horns, female backing vocals, and keyboards we needed to figure out a way to pay homage but do it in our own way. So we replicated the horn section with guitar synth tracks. Put a more "metal" sounding keyboard track in the song, and brought in 2 female singers (fellow Pavement artists Lindy from Gabriel and the apocalypse, and Cristina from Oblivious Signal). They definitely brought the song to life and added a whole new dimension to the tune and the band.

The track just tied in perfectly with the fact that we were celebrating 20 years of SOiL, putting out a greatest hits album (SCREAM: The Essentials), the band is from Chicago and The Blues Brothers was filmed in and based around Chicago, and the police car in the movie was an old Mt Prospect police car and for 10 years we rehearsed in Mt Prospect. It was just too great of a tie in not to use.

So that's how the song was decided upon and how it became the first track on the new release and new single.

We were on a "Mission from God"

Check out the song and also see the band's upcoming dates with Saving Able - right here!

advertisement

SOiL Music, DVDs, Books and more

SOiL T-shirts and Posters

More SOiL News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: SOiL's Gimme Some Lovin

Soil And Saving Abel Announce Redneck Rebellion Tour

Soilwork Announce New Member Lineup

Soilwork To Help NY Islanders Celebrate Military Appreciation Day

Soilwork, Unearth, Wovenwar, Battlecross and Darkness Divided Tour

Soilwork Preview 'Death Resonance' Release

Soilwork React To Dirk Verbeuren Joining Megadeth

Soil, Saliva and Sons Of Texas Tour Announced

Soilwork Streaming New Song 'Helsinki'

Soilwork Announce 'Death Resonance' Rarities Albums


More Stories for SOiL

SOiL Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Rami Malek As Freddie Mercury Video Leaked- KISS' Gene Simmons Offers Fans Special Personal Delivery- Foo Fighters Announce Plans To Launch Pop-Up Pub- more

Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary- Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56- Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'- Dave Grohl- more

Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim- Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video- Eric Clapton Ponders If The Guitar is 'Over' In Music- more

Page Too:
Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement- Willie Nelson, Paul Simon, James Taylor, Lead Hurricane Benefit- Demi Lovato Reveals More 'Tell Me You Love Me' Details- more

Hank Williams Jr. Returns To 'Monday Night Football'- Swae Lee Denies Fan's Bottle-Throwing Claim, Plans Countersuit- Lorde Taps Khalid, SZA, Post Malone For Remix- more

Selena Gomez Revealed She Received Kidney Transplant- Macklemore Details Harrowing Head-On Collision- Lady Gaga Cancels Rock in Rio Due To Severe Pain- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Original Foreigner Lineup To Reunite For 40th Anniversary

Husker Du's Grant Hart Dead At 56

Whitesnake Stream Unreleased Version Of 'Is This Love'

Dave Grohl Reunites With Paramedic That Held Leg After Onstage Break

Singled Out: Dirty Thrills' Law Man

Thin Lizzy Star To Play Special Live And Dangerous Show

New Ronnie Montrose Song 'Heavy Traffic' Streaming

Yes Legends In The Studio For Close To The Edge Anniversary

Imagine Dragons Release 360 Degree 'Whatever It Takes' Video

The Sex Pistols Announce The Bollocks Diaries

The Bloody Beetroots Streams New Song Featuring Perry Farrell

Weezer Release New Song 'Beach Boys' And Reveal Album Details

Fall Out Boy Release 'The Last Of The Real Ones' Video, Announce Tour

Chester Bennington's Son Shares Second Suicide Prevention Video

Marilyn Manson Slams Justin Bieber Over Arrogant Claim

Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Hank Williams Jr. Returns To 'Monday Night Football'

Swae Lee Denies Fan's Bottle-Throwing Claim, Plans Countersuit

Lorde Taps Khalid, SZA, Post Malone For 'Homemade Dynamite' Remix

Meek Mill Featuring 'Contagious' Featuring Migos

The Stars Came Out For Rihanna's Third Annual Diamond Ball

Tim McGraw Explains How Working Out Changed His Life

Midland Explain Their Unlikely Bruno Mars Connection

Sam Smith Talks Weight Loss And Upcoming Tour

Jake Owen Pays Tribute to Troy Gentry and Don Williams

Kid Rock Adds Political Rant To Michigan Show

Drake Has a Giant Poster of Beyonce In His Studio

Blake Shelton's New Song 'I'll Name the Dogs' Sounds Like a Proposal

Brett Eldredge Crashes Thomas Rhett's Album Release Party

Jason Aldean's Unborn Son Already Looks Like a Country Rebel

How Fergie's Son Axl Ended Up Singing on New Album 'Double Dutchess'

Kristen Bell Sings 'Frozen' Songs at Hurricane Irma Shelter

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

The Blues: The Nighthawks- Paradise Kings- Delta Wires

Dennis DeYoung Plays The Music Of Styx at Mesa Arts Center

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.