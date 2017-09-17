He challenged viewers to make the same commitment and used the experience of his father's suicide as an opportunity to raise awareness. Draven has now appeared in a second video which also includes his mother, Chester's ex-wife Samantha.

"It still doesn't feel like it actually happened," Draven said. "You always think that maybe he's on vacation and someone just found someone else. Maybe he'll pop back up… It's hard because sometimes you just sit down, you start thinking about — like, I came across old home videos that he had, things like that. It sucks."

The Linkin Park frontman died by suicide in July at age 41. Watch the new video - here.