Fall Out Boy Release 'The Last Of The Real Ones' Video, Announce Tour (Week in Review)

The ominous clip features two men dressed in llama costumes, headed to the desert with a shovel. We won't spoil the ending, but let's just say it's not a happy one.

On a lighter note, the band also announced a run of tour dates beginning this October. In a play on the band's current single, the run will honor local "champions." Fans can post a video or photo on Instagram with the hashtag #FOBChampion to nominate themselves, a family member, a loved one or a friend who are making a difference in their communities to be chosen as the #FOBChampion of their local tour date. Each city's selected winner will win tickets to their local show and be brought up on stage and honored during the set - along with a shoutout on the band's Instagram. In addition, a monetary donation will be made in the winner's name to the charity of their choice via the Fall Out Boy Fund.

Watch "The Last Of The Real Ones" and see the band's new tour dates - here.