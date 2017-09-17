One of the most influential alt-melodic punk groups, Husker Du, were active from 1979 to 1987 and released six full-length studio albums; Grant wrote or co-wrote many of their songs, including 'Turn on the News" and 'The Girl Who Lives on a Hill."

Husker Du grew out of the same local rock scene as the Replacements and Soul Asylum. But their relationship was fraught with tension and they broke up in 1987 at the height of their popularity. Variety reports that Hart 'declined into a heroin addiction from which he never fully recovered." Read more - here.