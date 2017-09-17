Imagine Dragons Release 360 Degree 'Whatever It Takes' Video (Week in Review)

Fans can drag and pan through a digital space where the song's lyrics appear in three dimensions among shooting stars and geometric pyramids. As artists place more stock in their attention-grabbing lyric videos, the race for a futuristic concept is on.

Imagine Dragons' new clip is both visually stunning and interactive--sure to win new fans (who are curious about the technology). Evolve peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart when it debuted in June, and the Evolve World Tour kicks off in Phoenix on September 26. Watch the lyric video for "Whatever It Takes" - here.