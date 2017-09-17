"We are overjoyed to be having TWO more girls! Eisele is so excited to have her very own living baby dolls," the country music star wrote on the online post.

"Chris and I are beyond grateful that we get to raise a household of little ladies, and can't wait to watch and help them grow into kind, independent, and confident women! Now we wait with great expectation (and many prayers) for them to get here safely!" Check out the post - here.