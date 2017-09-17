Sam Smith Says Breakup Nearly Derailed New Album (Week in Review)

"There was a period, when making the record, that I was in a really bad place," Smith told John during the interview (via Billboard). "I got dumped, which wasn't very nice.

Writing music about that kind of thing is normally like therapy for me, but when I got dumped this time 'round I just couldn't write for about two months; My team had to force me to get into the studio, because I almost felt as if I didn't want to do it any more. So, there were moments on there where it got a bit intense and I started to lose myself." Read more - here.