Selena Gomez Revealed She Received Kidney Transplant (Week in Review)

Gomez, who suffers from Lupus, needed a kidney transplant, and her friend, actress Francia Raisa, graciously agreed to donate one of her kidneys (people can survive quite easily with one kidney).

"I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," she wrote. "So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health."

In an Instagram post depicting her and Raisa, 29, in adjoining hospital beds, she wrote, "There aren't words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis." Read more - here.