The Sex Pistols Announce The Bollocks Diaries (Week in Review)

Due October 26, the project is billed as "the official, inside story of the whirlwind year of 1977," which saw the band record and release the album while making headlines throughout their native UK.

"1977: The Bollocks Diaries" will deliver first-hand stories of secret gigs, recording sessions, fights, record label meltdowns and the accompanying media storm that rocked the UK.

The book features photos and rare items from the Sex Pistols archives - from gig posters and early album art to master tapes and notes from recording sessions. Read more - here.