In the clip from July 1 of this year, Montgomery Gentry offer up a spirited performance of "Where I Come From," the first single from the band's 2011 album, Rebels on the Run.

A new Montgomery Gentry song, "Better Me," is reportedly expected to arrive today (Sept. 15). It's from a recently completed full-length album and is said to feature Gentry on lead vocals. Watch the clip - here.