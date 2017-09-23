Chris Lane Announces First His Headlining Tour (Week in Review)

"I couldn't be more excited for my first headlining tour. I've learned so much as a performer on the road with Florida Georgia Line this summer, so to be able to showcase that and take more music to the fans is a dream come true," said Lane in a prepared statement.

Lane kicks off the tour in Baltimore, MD, on Oct. 25, winding across the country before wrapping up in Wichita, KS, on December 15. Venue have yet to be announced. See the full tour itinerary - here.