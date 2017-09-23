David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online (Week in Review)

The Van Halen frontman delivered a four-song set that featured a pair of covers from his 1985 EP, "Crazy From The Heat" - "Just A Gigolo/I Ain't Got Nobody" and "California Girls" - alongside Van Halen's 1978 cover of John Brim's "Ice Cream Man", and the band's only US No. 1 hit, "Jump."

Hosted by actor Mario Lopez, the "Summer Spectacular Under The Stars" event raised more than $1 million for drug awareness and prevention programs by The Brent Shapiro Foundation.

Launched by Robert and Linell Shapiro, the organization is named in honor of their late son, who battled with alcohol and drugs on and off throughout his short life before passing away after a night of substance abuse at the age of 24.

The foundation and its signature Brent's Club program works in conjunction with The Boys & Girls Club Of America to provide incentives for kids to abstain from drugs. Watch the full set - here.