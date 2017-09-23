|
Evanescence Stream New Song 'Imperfection' (Week in Review)
.
Evanescence Stream New Song 'Imperfection' was a Top 10 story on Monday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Gothic rockers Evanescence have returned with a new song, "Imperfection." The track is taken from the band's upcoming remix album, Synthesis, which will be released on November 10th. It's one of two new tracks slated for the album, the other being "Hi-Lo" which features violinist Lindsey Stirling. "For me, this is the most important song on the album," explained singer Amy Lee in a press statement. "I struggled with the lyrics for a long time because there was a lifetime of work to live up to and I wasn't sure what to say or how to be good enough. When it finally started pouring out of me, it was undeniable. I had no choice. It's for all the people we've lost, all the people who we could lose, to suicide and depression." "I'm singing from the perspective of the person left behind, the person in the waiting room," she added. "It's a plea to fight for your life, to stay. Don't give into the fear- I have to tell myself that every day. Nobody is perfect. We are all imperfect, and it's precisely those imperfections that make us who we are, and we have to embrace them because there's so much beauty in those differences. Life is worth fighting for. You are worth fighting for." Synthesis is billed as "a reimagining of some of Evanescence's best-loved songs recorded with a full orchestra and electronic combined with the band." Check out the explicit track - here.
