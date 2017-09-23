Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Foo Fighters Get Animated For Concrete And Gold (Week in Review)

.
Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Get Animated For Concrete And Gold was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Foo Fighters launched their ninth album, "Concrete And Gold", on September 15 with a new animated video trailer that details the making of the new record.

Directed by Visual Creatures and illustrated by Joe Garber, the project was written and narrated by head Foo Dave Grohl. The rocker reveals how he connected with producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia) and some of the special guests who appear on the set - including Justin Timberlake and Paul McCartney.

"Concrete And Gold" was introduced earlier this year with the lead single, "Run", and previewed in the past month with "The Sky Is A Neighbourhood" and "The Line."

The Foo Fighters will open a fall US tour with their own Cal Jam 17 festival at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, CA on October 7. The band's salute to the original 1970s California Jam festivals will see them joined by more than a dozen acts, including Queens of the Stone Age, Cage The Elephant, Liam Gallagher, The Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice, Bob Mould, and more.

The Foos will follow the Cal Jam 17 event with an October 12 performance at the grand opening of the new Washington, DC venue, Anthem, before bringing their live show to arenas across the US, with dates scheduled into December. Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Foo Fighters Music, DVDs, Books and more

Foo Fighters T-shirts and Posters

More Foo Fighters News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online

Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman

Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed

Foo Fighters Get Animated For Concrete And Gold

Dave Grohl Reunites With Paramedic That Held Leg After Onstage Break

Foo Fighters Announce Plans To Launch Pop-Up Pub

Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins Puts Chris Cornell Memorial on Drum Kit

Foo Fighters Stream Brand New Song The Line

Foo Fighters Reveal New Album's Superstar Guest

Foo Fighters Cover Classic AC/DC Song


More Stories for Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members- U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns- David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online- Foo Fighters- more

Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn Stars Lead Chester Bennington Benefit- KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite On Stage- Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke- more

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour- Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album- Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman- Bruce Springsteen- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant- Niall Horan Announces North American Tour- Montgomery Gentry Release New Song 'Better Me'-Luke Bryan- more

Suge Knight Believes That Tupac May Still Be Alive- Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police- Miley Cyrus Reveals New Break-Up Single 'Week Without You'- more

Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges- Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'- Ariana Grande Almost Falls Off Stage During Concert- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn Stars Lead Chester Bennington Benefit

KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite On Stage

Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Unreleased Song 'Only Dying'

Pete Townshend Reveals Secret Marriage and Sabbatical Plan

Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video

The Sex Pistols Expand Bollocks For 40th Anniversary

Billy Joel In The Studio For The Stranger 40th Anniversary

Marilyn Manson Suggests A Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland Cover ELO Classic

Bush Release 'Lost In You' Music Video

Singled Out: The Living's Delay

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour

Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album

Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman

Bruce Springsteen Releases '78 Show for Hurricane Relief

• more

Page Too News Stories
Suge Knight Believes That Tupac May Still Be Alive

Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police

Miley Cyrus Reveals New Break-Up Single 'Week Without You'

Macklemore And Kesha Release Nostalgic 'Good Old Days' Video

Blake Shelton Announces New Album 'Texoma Shore'

Gucci Mane Targeted By Animal Rights Protestors

DJ Khaled Will Host This Year's BET Hip Hop Awards

Lady Gaga Praises Noah Cyrus' 'Million Reasons' Cover

Fergie Talks Emotional And Autobiographical New Album

Yoko Ono Sues Drink Company For Trademark Infringement

Miguel Performs 'Sky Walker' and 'Come Through And Chill' on Colbert

Tim McGraw Sends Touching Birthday Message To Faith Hill

DJ Snake Releases New Single 'A Different Way'

Logic's '1-800-273-8255' Praised by Tommy Tutone Singer

Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges

Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.