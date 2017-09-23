Stormfront Radio had been using Cash's cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' 1989 hit, "I Won't Back Down," as the theme for a weekly show. The letter officially shut down that practice.

According to NPR, the letter was addressed to the Rense Radio Network, which posts Stormfront Radio's content online, and to Don Black, the founder of Stormfront and a former Ku Klux Klan leader.

In the letter, the companies called out the show for "unlawfully exploiting" Cash's song, and that the labels "have not licensed, granted permission, or otherwise authorized either Rense Radio Network or Mr. Black" to use the music. Read more - here.