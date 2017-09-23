Metallica Release Video Of ManUnkind Live Debut (Week in Review)

The group are also sharing professional video of the "Death Magnetic" track, "The Day That Never Comes", from a September 8 appearance at the same venue.

The two shows in Paris marked the band's fourth and fifth shows on a European tour that opened at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, Denmark on September 2 and will wrap up with two dates in Antwerp, Belgium in early November.

Following the fall run, Metallica will release a series of 30th anniversary reissues of their 1986 album classic, "Master Of Puppets", on November 10. The group's major label debut became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies. Watch the videos - here.