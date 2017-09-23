The Killers Release New Song 'Some Kind of Love' (Week in Review)

The song is based on a melody from Eno's 1983 record "An Ending (Ascent)," and features atmospheric synthesizers building to a climax. Eno is credited as a writer on "Some Kind of Love" and like much of the Killers' music, it feels like a love note to their various sonic influences.

So far, fans have heard Wonderful Wonderful's title track as well as "Run for Cover" and lead single "The Man." Wonderful Wonderful drops September 22. Listen to "Some Kind of Love" - here.