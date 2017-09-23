Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns (Week in Review)

.
U2

U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns was a Top 10 story on Monday: (hennemusic) U2 cancelled their scheduled September 16 concert at the Dome At America's Center in St. Louis. MO over security concerns as protests in the Midwest city erupted following news that a white former police officer had been acquitted in the 2011 shooting of a black driver.

"We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size," said U2 and promoters Live Nation in a joint statement on Saturday. "We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity.

"In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans' safety by proceeding with tonight's concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment."

Fans who purchased tickets online will receive a refund on the credit card tickets were ordered on. Refunds for non-internet purchases will be available starting September 18 at 10am at point of purchase.

CNN reports protesters in St. Louis blocked highways and threw rocks at the mayor's house Friday after former police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 shooting death of driver Anthony Lamar Smith. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

U2 Music, DVDs, Books and more

U2 T-shirts and Posters

More U2 News

U2 Music
