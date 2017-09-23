U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns (Week in Review)

"We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size," said U2 and promoters Live Nation in a joint statement on Saturday. "We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would not be at full capacity.

"In light of this information, we cannot in good conscience risk our fans' safety by proceeding with tonight's concert. As much as we regret having to cancel, we feel it is the only acceptable course of action in the current environment."

Fans who purchased tickets online will receive a refund on the credit card tickets were ordered on. Refunds for non-internet purchases will be available starting September 18 at 10am at point of purchase.

CNN reports protesters in St. Louis blocked highways and threw rocks at the mayor's house Friday after former police officer Jason Stockley was acquitted in the 2011 shooting death of driver Anthony Lamar Smith. Read more - here.