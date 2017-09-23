Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed (Week in Review)

On Sunday, the show announced via Twitter that this week's edition will feature the Foo Fighters. In the teaser GIF, Dave Grohl pulls a pained expression and screams "Are you ready?!" Corden and his bandmates raise their hands in an enthusiastic "Yeah!"

Corden's announcement promises the segment will drop "this week." The Foos are riding high on the release of their ninth studio album Concrete and Gold. See the GIF-able announcement - here.