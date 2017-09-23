Kenny Chesney Helps Teens Reunite With Mother After Hurricane Irma (Week in Review)

Jah-Haile Bruce and Jahbioseh Bruce survived the storm on the floor of a bathroom shower as the hurricane raged through the house. "Five minutes later the roof just ripped off our head," Jah-Haile told CNN of their harrowing ordeal.

"That's the moment where I was terrified because I felt like Irma was a spirit," added brother Jahbioseh. "I felt like I saw the hand grab the roof, squeeze it and throw it off into the wind. It was crazy."

Catching a boat sent to pick up evacuees after the hurricane, the brothers found their way to St. Croix, in hope of catching a flight to Philadelphia to meet up with their mother.

With no commercial flights available, Chesney stepped in, flying the teens to Philadelphia on his private jet. Albeit anonymously.