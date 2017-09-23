Kevin Gates Reveals 'By Any Means 2' Mixtape Details (Week in Review)

The incarcerated rapper unveiled the tracklist with an Instagram post showing each song title being engraved in stone. The tape has only one feature, PnB Rock, who appears on the song, "Beautiful Scars."

The mixtape will include the previously released singles "No Love, "Had To" and "What If." It follows the mixtape, By Any Means, which was released back in 2014. Check out the full tracklisting - here.