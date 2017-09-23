|
Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert Lineup Revealed (Week in Review)
.
Leonard Cohen Tribute Concert Lineup Revealed was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) It's been almost one year since Leonard Cohen passed away last November, and to commemorate the anniversary, Cohen's It's been almost one year since Leonard Cohen passed away last November, and to commemorate the anniversary, Cohen's has announced a star-studded tribute concert. Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen will feature Elvis Costello, Lana Del Rey, Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites of The Lumineers, Feist, Damien Rice, k.d. Lang, composer Philip Glass and more. The concert will take place November 6 in Montreal, Quebec where Cohen was born and raised. Proceeds will benefit Canada Council--the government trust that helped fund Cohen's early writing career. The Council of Arts and Letters of Quebec and the Montreal Arts Council will also receive a share of the proceeds. Cohen's son Adam, one of the event's lead organizers, sat down with Billboard to discuss how the concert came together. "There were so many groups of people expressing beautiful interest in commemorating and memorializing and paying tribute to my old man," he said. "Instead of having it be a whole bunch of candles burning in various places, we wanted to pull a bunch of disparate pieces together and make a big bonfire, a big sight on a hill." Read more - here.
