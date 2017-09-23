|
Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert (Week in Review)
.
Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Linkin Park will honor their late bandmate, Chester Bennington, with a tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27. Performing together for the first time since Bennington's July 20 suicide at the age of 41, the group's surviving members will be joined by a number of other artists while raising money for Music For Relief's One More Light Fund in his memory. A Linkin Park Underground pre-sale starts Tuesday, September 19 at 12 pm Los Angeles time, with public tickets available Friday, September 22 at 10 am Los Angeles time via Ticketmaster. In sync with the tribute concert news, the band also issued a video for the title track to their current album, "One More Light", directed by Joe Hahn and Mark Fiore. "It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it," says Hahn of the clip, which features images of Bennington on and off stage. "I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people that need it. "As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people that connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people that want that connection." "One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone," adds Mike Shinoda. "We now find ourselves on the receiving end. In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can't wait to see you again." Watch the video - here.
A Linkin Park Underground pre-sale starts Tuesday, September 19 at 12 pm Los Angeles time, with public tickets available Friday, September 22 at 10 am Los Angeles time via Ticketmaster.
In sync with the tribute concert news, the band also issued a video for the title track to their current album, "One More Light", directed by Joe Hahn and Mark Fiore.
"It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it," says Hahn of the clip, which features images of Bennington on and off stage. "I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people that need it.
"As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people that connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people that want that connection."
"One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone," adds Mike Shinoda. "We now find ourselves on the receiving end. In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can't wait to see you again." Watch the video - here.
• KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite On Stage
• Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online
• Stone Temple Pilots Stream Unreleased Song 'Only Dying'
• Pete Townshend Reveals Secret Marriage and Sabbatical Plan
• Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video
• The Sex Pistols Expand Bollocks For 40th Anniversary
• Billy Joel In The Studio For The Stranger 40th Anniversary
• Marilyn Manson Suggests A Collaboration With Justin Bieber
• Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland Cover ELO Classic
• Bush Release 'Lost In You' Music Video
• Singled Out: The Living's Delay
• AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour
• Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album
• Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman
• Bruce Springsteen Releases '78 Show for Hurricane Relief
• Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police
• Miley Cyrus Reveals New Break-Up Single 'Week Without You'
• Macklemore And Kesha Release Nostalgic 'Good Old Days' Video
• Blake Shelton Announces New Album 'Texoma Shore'
• Gucci Mane Targeted By Animal Rights Protestors
• DJ Khaled Will Host This Year's BET Hip Hop Awards
• Lady Gaga Praises Noah Cyrus' 'Million Reasons' Cover
• Fergie Talks Emotional And Autobiographical New Album
• Yoko Ono Sues Drink Company For Trademark Infringement
• Miguel Performs 'Sky Walker' and 'Come Through And Chill' on Colbert
• Tim McGraw Sends Touching Birthday Message To Faith Hill
• DJ Snake Releases New Single 'A Different Way'
• Logic's '1-800-273-8255' Praised by Tommy Tutone Singer
• Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges
• Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.