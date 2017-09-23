Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert (Week in Review)

.
Linkin Park

Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Linkin Park will honor their late bandmate, Chester Bennington, with a tribute concert at the Hollywood Bowl on October 27. Performing together for the first time since Bennington's July 20 suicide at the age of 41, the group's surviving members will be joined by a number of other artists while raising money for Music For Relief's One More Light Fund in his memory.

A Linkin Park Underground pre-sale starts Tuesday, September 19 at 12 pm Los Angeles time, with public tickets available Friday, September 22 at 10 am Los Angeles time via Ticketmaster.

In sync with the tribute concert news, the band also issued a video for the title track to their current album, "One More Light", directed by Joe Hahn and Mark Fiore.

"It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it," says Hahn of the clip, which features images of Bennington on and off stage. "I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people that need it.

"As we move forward to the Hollywood Bowl show and beyond, I think about the people that connect with the band, outside and inside our circle. This video is a gesture of good will to the people that want that connection."

"One More Light was written with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone," adds Mike Shinoda. "We now find ourselves on the receiving end. In memorial events, art, videos, and images, fans all over the world have gravitated towards this song as their declaration of love and support for the band and the memory of our dear friend, Chester. We are so very grateful and can't wait to see you again." Watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Linkin Park Music, DVDs, Books and more

Linkin Park T-shirts and Posters

More Linkin Park News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn Stars Lead Chester Bennington Benefit

Linkin Park Release 'One More Light' Video

Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Chester Bennington's Son Shares Second Suicide Prevention Video

Chester Bennington's Son Releases Suicide Prevention Video

Steve Aoki Tributes Chester Bennington With Linkin Park Mashup

Chester Bennington's Widow Shares Photo Taken Days Before Suicide

Jared Leto Tributes Chester Bennington At VMAs

Chester Bennington's Ex-Wife Unhappy With His Funeral

Linkin Park Reveal Chester Bennington Fan Tribute Event Plans


More Stories for Linkin Park

Linkin Park Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members- U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns- David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online- Foo Fighters- more

Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn Stars Lead Chester Bennington Benefit- KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite On Stage- Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke- more

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour- Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album- Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman- Bruce Springsteen- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant- Niall Horan Announces North American Tour- Montgomery Gentry Release New Song 'Better Me'-Luke Bryan- more

Suge Knight Believes That Tupac May Still Be Alive- Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police- Miley Cyrus Reveals New Break-Up Single 'Week Without You'- more

Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges- Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'- Ariana Grande Almost Falls Off Stage During Concert- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn Stars Lead Chester Bennington Benefit

KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite On Stage

Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Unreleased Song 'Only Dying'

Pete Townshend Reveals Secret Marriage and Sabbatical Plan

Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video

The Sex Pistols Expand Bollocks For 40th Anniversary

Billy Joel In The Studio For The Stranger 40th Anniversary

Marilyn Manson Suggests A Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland Cover ELO Classic

Bush Release 'Lost In You' Music Video

Singled Out: The Living's Delay

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour

Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album

Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman

Bruce Springsteen Releases '78 Show for Hurricane Relief

• more

Page Too News Stories
Suge Knight Believes That Tupac May Still Be Alive

Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police

Miley Cyrus Reveals New Break-Up Single 'Week Without You'

Macklemore And Kesha Release Nostalgic 'Good Old Days' Video

Blake Shelton Announces New Album 'Texoma Shore'

Gucci Mane Targeted By Animal Rights Protestors

DJ Khaled Will Host This Year's BET Hip Hop Awards

Lady Gaga Praises Noah Cyrus' 'Million Reasons' Cover

Fergie Talks Emotional And Autobiographical New Album

Yoko Ono Sues Drink Company For Trademark Infringement

Miguel Performs 'Sky Walker' and 'Come Through And Chill' on Colbert

Tim McGraw Sends Touching Birthday Message To Faith Hill

DJ Snake Releases New Single 'A Different Way'

Logic's '1-800-273-8255' Praised by Tommy Tutone Singer

Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges

Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.