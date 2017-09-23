Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Selena Gomez's Mother Opens Up About Star's Kidney Transplant (Week in Review)

.
Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Mother Opens Up About Star's Kidney Transplant was a Top 10 story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Last week, Selena Gomez revealed that she underwent kidney transplant surgery early this summer: The organ donation came from her close friend Francia Raisa. As Selena shares her recovery with the public, her mother Mandy Teefey expressed gratitude to Raisa and Gomez's supportive fans her own Instagram post.

Teefey shared the now-familiar image of Gomez and Raisa in hospital gowns around the time of the operation, with her own heartfelt message. "The picture is one of the most breathtaking images that will live with me forever," Teefey wrote. "For all those moments of not knowing if we were going up or down, I can always come back to this picture and know we can always make it back up."

Over the years, Gomez has opened up about her lupus battle, which ultimately prompted the organ transplant operation. Teefey described feeling powerless over her daughter's medical condition and switching into "Mama Bear" mode while Gomez awaited surgery.
"As a mother I was helpless, scared and all I could do was pray for both of them, Francia's beautiful family," she wrote. "I am pretty sure I am banned from that hospital. Mama Bear was in high gear. Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter….thank you to everyone who was there for Sel, Francia and our families. We survived from all the love, prayers and God." Read Teefey's emotional message - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Selena Gomez Music, DVDs, Books and more

Selena Gomez T-shirts and Posters

More Selena Gomez News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Artists Send Thoughts And Prayers to Mexico City Following Earthquake

Selena Gomez's Mother Opens Up About Star's Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant

Kesha Has Message Of Support for Lady Gaga And Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Revealed She Received Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star

Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Share Fashion Week Photos

Selena Gomez Makes 'TIME' Magazine Cover

Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account

Justin Bieber Nude Photos Leaked To Selena Gomez's Instagram


More Stories for Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members- U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns- David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online- Foo Fighters- more

Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn Stars Lead Chester Bennington Benefit- KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite On Stage- Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke- more

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour- Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album- Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman- Bruce Springsteen- more

Page Too:
Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant- Niall Horan Announces North American Tour- Montgomery Gentry Release New Song 'Better Me'-Luke Bryan- more

Suge Knight Believes That Tupac May Still Be Alive- Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police- Miley Cyrus Reveals New Break-Up Single 'Week Without You'- more

Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges- Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'- Ariana Grande Almost Falls Off Stage During Concert- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Blink-182, Avenged Sevenfold, Korn Stars Lead Chester Bennington Benefit

KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite On Stage

Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online

Stone Temple Pilots Stream Unreleased Song 'Only Dying'

Pete Townshend Reveals Secret Marriage and Sabbatical Plan

Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video

The Sex Pistols Expand Bollocks For 40th Anniversary

Billy Joel In The Studio For The Stranger 40th Anniversary

Marilyn Manson Suggests A Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland Cover ELO Classic

Bush Release 'Lost In You' Music Video

Singled Out: The Living's Delay

AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour

Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album

Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman

Bruce Springsteen Releases '78 Show for Hurricane Relief

• more

Page Too News Stories
Suge Knight Believes That Tupac May Still Be Alive

Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police

Miley Cyrus Reveals New Break-Up Single 'Week Without You'

Macklemore And Kesha Release Nostalgic 'Good Old Days' Video

Blake Shelton Announces New Album 'Texoma Shore'

Gucci Mane Targeted By Animal Rights Protestors

DJ Khaled Will Host This Year's BET Hip Hop Awards

Lady Gaga Praises Noah Cyrus' 'Million Reasons' Cover

Fergie Talks Emotional And Autobiographical New Album

Yoko Ono Sues Drink Company For Trademark Infringement

Miguel Performs 'Sky Walker' and 'Come Through And Chill' on Colbert

Tim McGraw Sends Touching Birthday Message To Faith Hill

DJ Snake Releases New Single 'A Different Way'

Logic's '1-800-273-8255' Praised by Tommy Tutone Singer

Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges

Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Quick Flicks: California Typewriter

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.