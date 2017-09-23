Styx and Don Felder Announce New Run Of Residency Dates (Week in Review)

The new run of "Styx & Don Felder: Renegades In The Fast Lane" shows will be taking place at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Las Vegas on January 26, 27, 31 and February 2, 3, 2018.

Styx's Tommy Shaw had this to say, "After our 'Renegades In The Fast Lane' residency earlier this year, we kept hearing the question, 'Will there be more dates?' Well the answer is, YES! We had such a great time trading stage time with Don Felder. First being his band playing a set from his former band, Eagles, and then having Don join us to play some Styx songs. Now we are returning for another round of shows!!!" Read more - here.