Gemini Syndrome, Spoken and Deadset Society Fall Tour Announced (Week in Review)

The Brought to Light Tour is scheduled to kick off on October 10th in Louisville, KY at Trixie's Entertainment and will be wrapping up on November 3rd in San Diego, CA at Brick By Brick.

Spoken are hitting the road in support of their latest studio album "IX" which just hit stores on September 8th and was co-produced by Kellen McGregor (Memphis May Fire). See the dates - here.