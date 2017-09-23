Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Announces Micro Tour (Week in Review)

Clarke, who handles guitar and lead vocals, is joined in the three-piece solo band by bass player EJ Curse and drummer Dustin Steinke. They will be supported on the tour by The Road Heavy.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on Thursday night (September 21st) in Barrie, ON and will end with an appearance at the KISS CF Goodbye charity benefit concert in Toronto at The Opera House on September 30th. See the dates - here.