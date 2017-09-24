Lady Gaga Talks Chronic Pain Condition In 'Five Foot Two' Trailer (Week in Review)

"I have chased this pain for four or five years," Gaga says in the trailer. We see images of the singer receiving shots of medication and recovering in bed. "But when I feel the adrenaline in my music and my fans, I can f—ing go."

Gaga's struggle with fibromyalgia has garnered attention in recent weeks as she postponed stops on her Joanne world tour on doctor's orders. She's nixed dates in Mexico, the U.K. and continental Europe, while fans express concern on social media. In a recent Instagram post, Gaga addressed her medical struggles and promised to advocate on behalf of chronic pain sufferers.

"I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them," she wrote. "It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference."

Five Foot Two has been screened at film festivals and debuts on Netflix September 22. Watch the emotional new trailer, which contains explicit language, - here.