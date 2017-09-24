Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Macklemore And Kesha Release 'Good Old Days' (Week in Review)

.
Macklemore

Macklemore And Kesha Release 'Good Old Days' was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) Macklemore is in a reminiscent mood on new single, "Good Old Days," featuring Kesha. The warm, nostalgic track is the latest in advance of Macklemore's upcoming new album, Gemini, which is scheduled to debut this Friday, Sept. 22.

"My new song w @macklemore reminds me of being 16 chasing wild dreams not knowing those moments would be so precious," Kesha said of the track on Twitter.

"Good Old Days" follows previously released tracks "Glorious" with Skylar Grey and "Marmalade," featuring Lil Yachty. Check out "Good Old Days" - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

