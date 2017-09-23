|
Punk Band Accidentally Pressed Onto Beyonce Vinyl (Week in Review)
.
Punk Band Accidentally Pressed Onto Beyonce Vinyl was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) A new vinyl collectible has accidentally hit the market. Sony's German record pressing plant recently goofed and printed music from Canadian punk band Zex onto Beyonce's Lemonade LP. "Some people have been writing to the band offering to sell their copy to us, at exorbitant prices," Zex guitarist Jo Galipeau told Slate. "A lot of them have said, 'Oh I like the surprise that I got on the other side, it's good music,' even though it's not what they paid for." Lemonade only recently received a vinyl release — more than a year after the original album dropped. The German plant, Celebrate Records, blamed "human error" for the misprint. It's unclear how many copies of Zex's Uphill Battle were printed onto the yellow vinyl meant to contain Bey's Lemonade. Zex announced the error in a video on their Facebook page. Beyonce's label Columbia Records has apologized for the mistake offered to send unhappy customers who bought the misprint free replacement copies. Read more - here.
"Some people have been writing to the band offering to sell their copy to us, at exorbitant prices," Zex guitarist Jo Galipeau told Slate. "A lot of them have said, 'Oh I like the surprise that I got on the other side, it's good music,' even though it's not what they paid for."
Lemonade only recently received a vinyl release — more than a year after the original album dropped. The German plant, Celebrate Records, blamed "human error" for the misprint. It's unclear how many copies of Zex's Uphill Battle were printed onto the yellow vinyl meant to contain Bey's Lemonade.
Zex announced the error in a video on their Facebook page. Beyonce's label Columbia Records has apologized for the mistake offered to send unhappy customers who bought the misprint free replacement copies. Read more - here.
• KISS Stars Gene Simmons and Ace Frehley Reunite On Stage
• Foo Fighters Carpool Karaoke Appearance Goes Online
• Stone Temple Pilots Stream Unreleased Song 'Only Dying'
• Pete Townshend Reveals Secret Marriage and Sabbatical Plan
• Metallica Release Live 'Seek & Destroy' Video
• The Sex Pistols Expand Bollocks For 40th Anniversary
• Billy Joel In The Studio For The Stranger 40th Anniversary
• Marilyn Manson Suggests A Collaboration With Justin Bieber
• Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, Midland Cover ELO Classic
• Bush Release 'Lost In You' Music Video
• Singled Out: The Living's Delay
• AC/DC's Phil Rudd Cancels Fall Tour
• Iron Maiden Preview The Book Of Souls Concert Film And Live Album
• Foo Fighters Cover AC/DC Classic With Hives Frontman
• Bruce Springsteen Releases '78 Show for Hurricane Relief
• Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police
• Miley Cyrus Reveals New Break-Up Single 'Week Without You'
• Macklemore And Kesha Release Nostalgic 'Good Old Days' Video
• Blake Shelton Announces New Album 'Texoma Shore'
• Gucci Mane Targeted By Animal Rights Protestors
• DJ Khaled Will Host This Year's BET Hip Hop Awards
• Lady Gaga Praises Noah Cyrus' 'Million Reasons' Cover
• Fergie Talks Emotional And Autobiographical New Album
• Yoko Ono Sues Drink Company For Trademark Infringement
• Miguel Performs 'Sky Walker' and 'Come Through And Chill' on Colbert
• Tim McGraw Sends Touching Birthday Message To Faith Hill
• DJ Snake Releases New Single 'A Different Way'
• Logic's '1-800-273-8255' Praised by Tommy Tutone Singer
• Rapper Mystikal Indicted On Rape and Kidnapping Charges
• Carrie Underwood Sued Over 'Something in the Water'
• Quick Flicks: California Typewriter
• Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar
• On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
• Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries
• Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage
• Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild
• Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016
• Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror
• Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.