Revolution Saints Release 'I Wouldn't Change A Thing' Video



Revolution Saints Release 'I Wouldn't Change A Thing' Video was a Top 10 story on Wednesday: The rock supergroup Revolution Saints have released a brand new music video for their song "I Wouldn't Change A Thing". The track comes from their forthcoming sophomore album "Light In The Dark". The group features Deen Castronovo (ex-Journey, Bad English), Doug Aldrich (The Dead Daisies, ex-Whitesnake, DIO), Jack Blades (Night Ranger, Damn Yankees) and will be releasing "Light in The Dark" in various formats on October 13th.



The band filmed the new music video at Villa Bossi in Bodio Lomnago, Varese, Italy and recruited Maurizio Del Piccolo of Moviedel to direct the clip. Deen had this background information about the track, "I Wouldn't Change A Thing" was originally written by Richard Page from Mr. Mister and Serafino wanted us to do it our way. The first time I heard it, I got a bit choked up. It's a beautiful ballad that Doug got a hold of and put his stamp on it."



Doug Aldrich adds, "The song was filmed at magnificent historic home outside of Milano, Italy. It was a rainy day and really had a great vibe for the video. We spent most of the day going for the basic shots and the actors did the love scenes later. There was some steamy stuff going on in the script and I decided it was a bit too racy for me, so I decided to help the chef with his pesto sauce! It is a beautiful song and a nice video. I was very happy about how the solo guitar worked and Deen just shines!!" Watch the video - here.