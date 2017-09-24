Sia Releases 'Rainbow' Video Starring Maggie Ziegler (Week in Review)

In the video, footage of Ziegler dancing on a water-covered floor is interspersed with clips from the movie, which is set to debut in theaters on Oct. 6.

The song is sung from the perspective of the character Sia voices for the film, Songbird Serenade. The album will also feature songs by Lukas Graham, Rachel Platten, DNCE, and more along with songs from the film sung by the star-studded cast which includes Taye Diggs, Zoe Saldana, Kristin Chenoweth, and Emily Blunt, among others. Watch the video - here.